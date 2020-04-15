TREVORTON - Ronald P. Long, 72, of Trevorton, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, April 21, 1947, a son of the late Floyd R. and Tacie I. (Dornsife) Long-Mensch. He was a lifelong resident of Trevorton.

He attended Trevorton schools.

Ron was married July 8, 1966, in Towson, Maryland, to the former Verna M. Morris, who survives.

Ron worked at the former Mandata Poultry Plant and Sunbury Community Hospital in the laundry department for several years. He was last employed at Michael Foods, Klingerstown.

He attended Augusta Baptist Church.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Verna; a son, Ronald P. Long Jr., of Conway, South Carolina; a daughter, Tacie Shimko and her husband, Mike, of Sunbury; four grandchildren, Tirany Long, Codey Long, Jacob Shimko and Haley Shimko; two great-grandsons; a brother, David L. Long; three half brothers, Floyd Long Jr., Chris Long and Greg Long; two half-sisters, Sharon Heintzelman and Tannie Lou Long; three stepbrothers, George W. Mensch Jr., Gerald W. Mensch Sr. and Glenn W. Mensch; a stepsister, Linda Mensch-Geus; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John R. Long; a stepfather, George W. Mensch; and a half-sister, Tacie Mensch, at infancy.

