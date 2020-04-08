MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - Ronald Pisarz Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at The Laurels of Willow Creek nursing facility in Midlothian, Virginia, from multiple sclerosis and related complications.

Ron was born June 3, 1949, in Shamokin, to Walter and Victoria (Nadolny) Pisarz. He grew up in Kulpmont.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force after serving from 1969 to 1973, earning the rank of sergeant.

After his military service, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Penn State University. With his degree in hand, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland, after accepting a position with government defense contractor, AAI Corp., where he had a successful career while raising his son, Ron Jr.

He was a kind, gentle man who always enjoyed a laugh. He enjoyed his time in Baltimore socializing at many Hunt Valley area restaurants, and was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan.

With his health declining, he moved to Richmond, Virginia, in 2015, to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his brother, Walt; his son, Ron, Jr., and his two grandchildren, Benjamin and Rachel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his mother, Victoria; and his sister, Marie.

Memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, are greatly appreciated.