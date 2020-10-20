COAL TOWNSHIP - Ronald R. Grabowski, 73, of 1231 Tioga St., passed with his loving wife by his side, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin, Dec. 1, 1946, the son of the late Chester and Dorothy (Krepshaw) Grabowski.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1964.

He served in the United States Navy for four years.

On Aug. 26, 1978, at the United Methodist Church in Shamokin, he married Keren Miller, who survives.

He owned Ron's Body Shop on Tioga Street in Coal Township until he retired. Ron was a life member of the East End Fire Co., Coal Township.

If anyone knew Keren and Ron, they knew they could find them on weekends dancing together, anywhere there was a band.

Ron had so many friends and was a loving and caring person. He loved a good time. He loved Ocean City, Maryland, and Baltimore, Maryland, visiting family, spending as much time there as possible in the summer. He was an avid pool shooter and enjoyed the competition. He really enjoyed country music and the oldies. He also enjoyed singing along. His pride and joy was his GTO convertible, which he spent hours detailing every inch of it. He adored his loving family and extended family of friends.

In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by a sister, Diane Lepley, and her husband, Robert, of Sunbury; a sister-in-law, June Fabian, of Mount Carmel; nieces, Nicole Shovlin and her husband, Shawn, Heather Cartwright and her husband, Steve, Alicia Lilley and her husband, Kevin, Kim Deska and her husband, Dwayne, Michele Orner and her husband, Jeff, and Amy Fabian; nephews, Shawn Lepley, Jeffrey Fabian and Howard "Jim" Fabian; and many great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amos and June Miller; and a brother-in-law, Howard Fabian.

GRABOWSKI - Ronald R. Grabowski, 73, of 1231 Tioga St., Coal Township. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor.