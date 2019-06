SHAMOKIN - Rosalee Josephine Marie DeWitt went to be with our Lord on June 21, 2019.

She is survived by her mother, Courtney Russell and father, Matthew Ray Dewitt Jr.; her big brother, Silas Alexander Ray Dewitt; maternal and paternal grandparents; great grandparents; and other close family members.

"Gone but never forgotten. You are the greatest guardian angel we could ever ask for, Rosalee. We love you so much babygirl."