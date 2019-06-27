The News Item

Rosalee Josephine Marie DeWitt

Service Information
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA
17872
(570)-644-0417
Obituary
SHAMOKIN - Rosalee Josephine Marie DeWitt went to be with our Lord on June 21, 2019.

She is survived by her mother, Courtney Russell and father, Matthew Ray Dewitt Jr.; her big brother, Silas Alexander Ray Dewitt; maternal and paternal grandparents; great grandparents; and other close family members.

Gone but never forgotten. You are the greatest guardian angel we could ever ask for, Rosalee. We love you so much, babygirl.

Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News Item on June 27, 2019
