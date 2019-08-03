NORTHUMBERLAND - Rosanne Patricia (Grego) Young, 72, of Ridge Road, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Rosanne was born in Shamokin to Edward Grego and Norma Grego (Vetovich), on Nov. 4, 1946.

On April 24, 1965, at St. StanislausChurch in Shamokin, she married Harvey D. Young, of Shamokin, celebrating 54 years of marriage.

Rose was a 1964 graduate of Shamokin High School. She graduated valedictorian from McCann School of Business.

She spent her working years employed for various companies in the accounting department. She recently retired from Fairfield Auto Group, working at both Fairfield Chevrolet in Lewisburg and Fairfield Toyota in Muncy.

Rosanne loved traveling with her husband and spending time with her four grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Young, of Northumberland; sons, Brian (Mary Kay), of Mifflinburg, and Jason, of Phoenixville; a brother, Ronald Grego, of Shamokin; and four grandchildren, Olivia, Jake, Zackary and Emerson.

Rosanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Ann; mother, Norma Fornwalt (Vetovich); and father, Edward Grego.

YOUNG - Rosanne Patricia (Grego) Young. There will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Lewisburg. Burial services will be private at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.