1/
Rose J. Zublick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Rose J. (Conrey) Zublick, 93, of 353 W. Third St., passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Centralia, Dec. 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Conrey.

On June 22, 1946, in Centralia, she married Peter Zublick.

Rose was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Procopio and husband, Stephen, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Ashley Kirkpatrick and husband, James, of Virginia; a great-granddaughter, Adrenalynn Kirkpatrick; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other survivors.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rose is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

###

ZUBLICK - Rose J. (Conrey) Zublick, 93, of 353 W. Third St., Mount Carmel. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved