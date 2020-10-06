MOUNT CARMEL - Rose J. (Conrey) Zublick, 93, of 353 W. Third St., passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Centralia, Dec. 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Conrey.

On June 22, 1946, in Centralia, she married Peter Zublick.

Rose was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Procopio and husband, Stephen, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Ashley Kirkpatrick and husband, James, of Virginia; a great-granddaughter, Adrenalynn Kirkpatrick; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other survivors.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rose is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

###

ZUBLICK - Rose J. (Conrey) Zublick, 93, of 353 W. Third St., Mount Carmel. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.