KULPMONT - Rose M. (Olbrish) Bogutskie, 92, of 1067 Scott St., passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born Nov. 7, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Olbrish.

Rose was married to Chester Bogutskie, who preceded her in death 1991.

She worked at the Mount Carmel Cigar Factory.

She was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, the Jan Sobieski Club and the West End Fire Co.

Rose is survived by two sons, Leonard Bogutskie and Lee Bogutskie; a daughter, Donna Zajac and her husband, Bernard; three grandchildren, Leonard Bogutskie Jr., Christine Clark and her husband, Matt, and Suzanne Zajac; two sisters, Mildred Malinoski and Mary Albe; and a brother, Joseph Olbrish.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by two sons, Tony Bogutskie and Chester Bogutskie Jr.; and a grandson, Michael Zajac.

BOGUTSKIE - Rose M. (Olbrish) Bogutskie, 92, of 1067 Scott St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery. Viewing will be held in the church prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 14, 2020.
