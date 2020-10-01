1/
Rose M. Kovach
KULPMONT - Rose M. Kovach, 84, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Nemeth) Kovach.

Rose attended the Wilson Grade School, in Kulpmont, and graduated with honors from Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial High School, in Kulpmont, with the Class of 1954.

She retired from the Department of Public Welfare, Northumberland County Assistance Office, of Shamokin, in April 1994, after 39 years of service. She worked in the clerical and administrative sections.

Rose served as pianist and organist at her home church, All Saints Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Kulpmont, from February 1949, until December 2010, and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Shamokin, from February 1992, until April 2001. She was an assistant for a short period of time in the early 1950s at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Shamokin. She sang in the former junior and senior choirs of her home church, was a Sunday school teacher and served on the congregation council and other various committees.

Rose is survived by her sister, Ellen J. (Kovach) Swing, of Loveland, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

KOVACH - Rose M. Kovach, 84, of Kulpmont. Funeral and burial at Northumberland Memorial Park will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
