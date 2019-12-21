MOUNT CARMEL - Rose M. Molnar, 91, of 238 S. Walnut St., passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Marion Heights, Feb. 14, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Gasper) Andrusko.

Rose married the late Carmen Molnar, who preceded her in death in 1957.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Rose is survived by her three sons, John Molnar, of Mount Carmel, Charles Molnar, of Shamokin, and Robert Molnar and his wife, Trudy, of Hegins; a daughter, Barbara Parrish, of Mount Carmel; six grandsons, Austin Molnar, Christopher Molnar, Michael Molnar and his wife, Maria, Anthony Molnar and his wife, Jen, Adam Molnar and his wife, Rehina, and Robert Molnar Jr.; two granddaughters, Charlene Molnar and Karen Molnar; three great-granddaughters, Everleigh Molnar, Natalie Molnar and Victoria Molnar; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Howard L. Parrish; three sisters; and three brothers.

MOLNAR - Rose M. Molnar, 91, of 238 S. Walnut St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. Burial will held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.