KULPMONT - Rose M. (Ortona) Sando, 98, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept.r 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was born in Kulpmont, March 8, 1922, a daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (Martello) Ortona.

Rose attended St. Mary's School in Kulpmont.

In 1943, she married Frank Sando, who preceded her in death in 1945.

She worked as a seamstress at a local garment factory.

She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Mass at St. Mary's Church, now known as Church of the Holy Angels. Rose would pray and recite the rosary often.

Rose was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She could always be found in her kitchen baking delicious cookies and pies. Rose made her own spaghetti sauce and celebrated with her family over a spaghetti dinner every Sunday. She will be missed by her many family and friends, especially her devoted care giver of many years, her niece Diane Clayberger.

Rose is survived by her sister, Antoinette Lowery and her husband, John, of California; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Francis Sando; two brothers who passed away as small children, Russell Ortona and Anthony Ortona; a brother, Joseph Ortona and his wife, Marie; and a sister, Eleanor Taddia and her husband, John.

SANDO - Rose M. (Ortona) Sando, 98, of Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Martin Kobos, OFM Conv., as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.