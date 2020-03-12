RANSHAW - Rose Marie Demsko, 81, of Ranshaw, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She had been ill for the past few months.

Lovingly known as "Rosie," "Mom" or "Granny," she was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Hazelton, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Yencho) Hentosh.

Rose was a 1956 graduate of Hazelton High School.

In 1960, she met the love of her life, John T. "Murphy" Demsko, at a church deanery choir event. They were married on May 20, 1961, in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Hazelton. They were happily married for 46 years until John passed away March 17, 2008.

Rose was a very faithful and active member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Shamokin.

While raising her children, Rose was a homemaker and also was the bookkeeper of their family business, Quality Beverage, in Ranshaw. She later was employed at Knoebels Amusement Resort formore than 35 years. Rose and her husband John were known as the faces of the Sports World Gift Shop at Knoebels for many years. She also worked behind the scenes, pricing and checking in merchandise at the warehouse.

To say Rose enjoyed bingo was an understatement. She was also an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies. She also attended many Phillies games. Penn State was her favorite college football team and she even made a few trips to State College to cheer on the Nittany Lions.

Rose and her husband, John, enjoyed traveling, whether with their family or the "crew," who often took bus tours together. Some of her favorite places she visited were, Hawaii, California, Missouri, Michigan, Mt. Washington, in New Hampshire, and Salem, Massachusetts, to name a few. She also attended a Rose Bowl game.

Rose was renowned for her artistic ability in making beautiful Pysanky eggs. She shared her knowledge of the folk art by teaching classes at both Transfiguration and Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Churches during the Lenten season.

Nothing made Rose happier than being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They truly lit up her world.

Survivors include five children, Maryann L. Dudeck and her companion, Terry Hart, of Elysburg, John T. Demsko Jr. and his wife, Susan (Korbich), of Coal Township, Michael T. Demsko, of Ranshaw, Rose M. Stahl and her husband, Bob, of Penns Creek, and Susan A. Feese and her husband, Leonard "Tucker," of Coal Township; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Madden and her husband, Jeffrey, Matthew Dudeck and his wife, Shayla, Zachary Mayer, Corinthia Hickey and her husband, Bryan, Ryan Bourinski and his wife, Erin, Samantha Demsko, Tabitha Derry and her husband, Nick, John T. Demsko III and Lauren Demsko; five great-grandchildren, Braydon and Brooklyn Madden, Aynzlea Parcel, Brynnley Demsko and Jesse Derry; two sisters-in-law, Maureen Hentosh, of Salem, Massachusetts, and Helen (Demsko) Payne, of Fairfax, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her buddy, her Chihuahua "Chi Chi."

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David P. Demsko; a great-grandson, Hunter Thomas Madden; a brother, John "Jack" Hentosh; and a son-in-law, Thomas V. Dudeck.

DEMSKO - Rose Marie Demsko, 81, of Ranshaw. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or the Brady Fire Co. Equipment Fund, 700 Maple St., Ranshaw 17866.