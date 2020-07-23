COAL TOWNSHIP - Rose Marie Duncheskie, 80, of Coal Township, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her son's residence in Stonington, with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Bresko.

Rose was a graduate of the former Coal Township High School. She also attended Empire Beauty School in Sunbury, and completed culinary school classes.

On Nov. 2, 1959, in the former St. Joseph's Church, Coal Township, she married Albert Walter Duncheskie. Her husband preceded her in death on July 25, 2007.

Rose was employed at the former Shroyer Dress Factory in Shamokin.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin.

Rose enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos, buying lottery tickets, watching horror movies and sitting on the front porch at her home. She was an excellent cook and baker and especially looked forward to making candy cane cookies at Christmas time. Most importantly, Rose enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Albert Duncheskie and his wife, Sherry, of Stonington; two grandsons, Albert Allan Duncheskie and Heidi Kuhns, and their children, Braelyn and Adelyne, and Matthew Duncheskie, all of Trevorton; two brothers, Marion Bresko, of Niagara Falls, New York, and Billy Bresko, of Medical Lake, Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Duncheskie, and several siblings.

###

DUNCHESKIE - Rose Marie Duncheskie, 80, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Interment will be alongside her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.