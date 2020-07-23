1/
Rose Marie Duncheskie
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Rose Marie Duncheskie, 80, of Coal Township, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her son's residence in Stonington, with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Bresko.

Rose was a graduate of the former Coal Township High School. She also attended Empire Beauty School in Sunbury, and completed culinary school classes.

On Nov. 2, 1959, in the former St. Joseph's Church, Coal Township, she married Albert Walter Duncheskie. Her husband preceded her in death on July 25, 2007.

Rose was employed at the former Shroyer Dress Factory in Shamokin.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin.

Rose enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos, buying lottery tickets, watching horror movies and sitting on the front porch at her home. She was an excellent cook and baker and especially looked forward to making candy cane cookies at Christmas time. Most importantly, Rose enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Albert Duncheskie and his wife, Sherry, of Stonington; two grandsons, Albert Allan Duncheskie and Heidi Kuhns, and their children, Braelyn and Adelyne, and Matthew Duncheskie, all of Trevorton; two brothers, Marion Bresko, of Niagara Falls, New York, and Billy Bresko, of Medical Lake, Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Duncheskie, and several siblings.

###

DUNCHESKIE - Rose Marie Duncheskie, 80, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Interment will be alongside her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-7661
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Our Sincere Condolences go out to Al and Sherry Duncheskie and their Families.
Ned & Peggy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved