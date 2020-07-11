ANNVILLE - Rose Marie (Olcheskie) Robel, 89, of Annville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

She was born Friday, Oct. 3, 1930, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Shepley) Olcheskie.

Rose graduated from Coal Township High School in 1949, and married her high school sweetheart, Gil. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gilbert "Gil" Edward Robel, Friday, May 27, 2011.

She was a homemaker all her life and enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and taking care of her pet dog, Lexi.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church since its inception in 1963. Over the years, she was an extraordinary minister delivering communion to the homebound, a member of the choir, worker at the church festivals and a member of Senior Spirit.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Ellen Robel, of Alexandria, Virginia, who lived with her for the last four years.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Graboski, of New Jersey, and Eleanor McGinn, of Reading; and a brother, Albert Allen of Deleware.

ROBEL - Rose Marie (Olcheskie) Robel, 89, of Annville. Family and friends are invited for viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 300 W. Pine St., Palmyra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to her church.