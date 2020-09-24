COAL TOWNSHIP - Our dear one, Rose Mary Riegle, of 1117 W. Walnut St., Coal Township, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

Rose Mary was born Oct. 1, 1965, to her parents, John W. Stank and Catherine Marie (Bowers) Stank, at Shamokin State General Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

She went to Shamokin Area School District.

Rose loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Rose resided with her daughter, Hailey Berry, at their address.

Hailey was always by her side, along with her other daughters, Catherine and Megan; brother, Joe; sisters, Cathy, Barb and Mary; nieces, Lynn, Bethany and Amanda; longtime friends, George Berry, Dawn Weimer and Dawn's sister, Kyle Jeramiah; and all of her loving family members.

Rose was loved by everyone and she will always be loved by her family.

She loved to read and hear about Jesus everyday.

Rose worked at various places throughout her life. She enjoyed working at Knoebels and serving people.

Her favorite pastime was cooking and making treats for everyone.

Rose loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and relatives.

In addition to her family, Rose is survived by three beautiful daughters, Megan Carbacio, Catherine Reigle and Hailey Berry, all whom she loved dearly. Rose is also survived by her three grandchildren, Cadence Savannah Dunn, Trinity Faith Miller and Mason Cove Vallati; her brother, Joseph F. Bowers, of Coal Township; sisters, Barbara Gulba, of Winfield, Mary Seroski, of Shamokin, and Catherine Rickert, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.

Rose was preceded in death by an infant sister, Roxanne Stank; a great-niece, Shelly Nicole Berry; two nephews, Robert M. Rickert and Jason Bowers; and her parents, John W. Stank and Catherine Marie (Bowers) Stank.

Rose, you are at home with Mom and Dad and all our dear loved ones. We are so proud of you. You are our beautiful Rose and you will forever be in our hearts. Love always, your family, relatives and friends.

P.S. Hailey has the sunshine bear and the girls each have one of your books that you wrote in. We know you are happy and at peace. You are our sunshine.