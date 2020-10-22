1/
Rose Mary Shicora
COAL TOWNSHIP - Rose Mary Shicora, 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, of COVID-19.

She was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Nicholas R. and Elainor (Disori) Shicora.

Rose Mary attended the former St. Edward's School in Shamokin and was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christine.

###

SHICORA - Rose Mary Shicora, 71, of Coal Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside committal service at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Social distancing and face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 22, 2020.
