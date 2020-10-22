COAL TOWNSHIP - Rose Mary Shicora, 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, of COVID-19.

She was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Nicholas R. and Elainor (Disori) Shicora.

Rose Mary attended the former St. Edward's School in Shamokin and was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christine.

SHICORA - Rose Mary Shicora, 71, of Coal Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside committal service at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Social distancing and face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.