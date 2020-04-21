LEXINGTON, Ky. - Rosemarie Biedrzycki Gambill, 79, of Lexington Kentucky, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, April 11, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Philadelphia.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1958, and the University of Louisville, Kentucky, with a Bachelor of Arts in 1993.

Prior to living in Lexington, she worked for 13 years at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., as an administrative assistant in the offices of the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. John P. McConnell and Gen. Curtis LeMay, as well as many other high-ranking Air Force officials. She worked in the Pentagon during the height of the Cold War, including the Cuban Missile Crisis.

After moving to Lexington, she worked a number of years as a legal secretary and court reporter. Her last position was with then Fayette Circuit Judge (later Kentucky Supreme Court Justice) James E. Keller.

While her interests were in writing essays and poetry, her passion was her service to her Lord. She was a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, in Louisville, where she served as a volunteer Eucharistic minister and a lector. She was a faithful member of the Heart of Jesus Prayer Group, also in Louisville. While in Lexington, she attended Historic St. Paul's Catholic Church and was an active participant in the Catholic Way Bible Study at Christ the King Cathedral.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, C. Cleveland Gambill; their son, Michael Gambill and his wife, Andrea Colasurdo, and grandchildren, Tyler and Jelena, of Charlottesville, Virginia; two sisters, Helen (Anthony) Bongarzone, of Warminster, and Theresa (John) Burns, Coal Township; a sister-in-law, Anna (Henry) Biedrzycki, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanislaus and Sophie Biedrzycki; two sisters, Lottie (Ray) Krok and Victoria (John) McGinn; and four brothers, Chester, Edward, Henry and Leonard, who died in infancy.

With the current circumstances, a private graveside service was held at the Lexington, Kentucky Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.