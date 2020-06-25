Rosemarie "Rose" Dougherty
COAL TOWNSHIP - Rosemarie "Rose" Dougherty, 83, of 1029 W. Montgomery St., passed away at 11:20 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Rosemarie was born in Shamokin, Sept. 20, 1936, a daughter of the late Olive (Misheck) and John F. Daugherty Sr.

Rose attended Coal Township High School.

She was first employed at the Shamokin Shoe Factory and later worked in the dietary department at Mountain View Manor, in Coal Township.

She was a parishioner of the former St. Joseph Church, Coal Township.

She enjoyed being one of the pierogie workers at Our Lady of Hope Church. She loved to do word searches, watch polka shows and reruns of Lawrence Welk on television.

Rose is survived by two brothers, John "Jack" Dougherty and his partner, Joyce Kealey, of Paxinos, and Bernard Dougherty and his wife, Christine, of Sewell, New Jersey; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Dougherty and his wife, Stacy, of Sewell, New Jersey, Mary Beth Dougherty, of Jessup, and Sean Dougherty and his wife, Tiffani, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey; great-nieces and great-nephews, Joshua Dougherty, of Sewell, New Jersey, Kiera Dougherty, of Jessup, and Madden and Marlee Dougherty, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister in infancy.

DOUGHERTY - Rosemarie "Rose" Dougherty, 83, of 1029 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Saturday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady Of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Interment of her cremated remains will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866. To offer condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
