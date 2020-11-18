KULPMONT - Rosemary A. Karycki, also known as Sister Mary Noela, 87, of Kulpmont, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home with her sister and niece holding her hands.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Oct. 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Victor J. and Rose M. (Cwalinski) Karycki.

She was a graduate of the former St. Joseph's Elementary School, Mount Carmel, a 1951 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and a 1961 graduate of Duquesne University where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. In 1966, also from Duquesne, she earned a Master's of Education, and in 1972, she graduated from the University of Nebraska with a M.A.T. in mathematics.

Rosemary retired after 36 years of teaching. During her career she served as the mathematics department chairperson for Southern Columbia Area School District. Earlier, she taught at Greensburg Central Catholic, Our Lady of Sacred Heart Academy, Steubenville Catholic Central High School and St. Joseph's, in Port Vue.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and was also a member of the former St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel, having been a member of the Sodality.

Rosemary was a member of On Brianna's Wings prayer group and the Association of the Miraculous Medal, the Duquesne University Alumni Association, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR), the Northumberland County Association of School Retirees and the Mount Carmel Area Teachers Association.

Rosemary was an avid Mount Carmel Area football fan and was a member of the Mount Carmel Area Football Boosters and Supper Club. She was also a passionate Penn State Nittany Lions fan, having been a member of the Nittany Lions Club and the Floating Lions Club. Being such a huge sports fan, Rosemary also rooted for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Sixers and most recently became a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Surviving are her sister, Dolores Ann M. Honecker, with whom she made her home in Den Mar Gardens; her niece, Rosanne and her husband, Dr. Rob Basarab; a grandniece, Dr. Jennifer Rose and her husband, Dr. Ka Wah Tung; her nephews, Victor Karycki III and his wife, Yurdagal, and Michael Karycki and his wife, Karen; grandnephew and nieces, Victor Karycki IV, Ashley, Melody, Rana, Brianna and Kara Lyn; and many cousins who called her "Chuchie."

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Karycki Jr.

She will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends.

KARYCKI - Rosemary A. Karycki, also known as Sister Mary Noela, 87, of Kulpmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (GuidingEyes.org) or Felician Sisters, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Convent, 1500 Woodcrest Avenue, Coraopolis 15108-3099. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.