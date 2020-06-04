GEORGETOWN, Del. - Rosemary "Rose" B. Barkauskie, 90, of Georgetown, Deleware, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side Tuesday, June 2, 2020.She was born May 6, 1930, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of Peter and Mary Kutchen.As a teenager, she met and fell in love with a boy from Kulpmont named Raymond, who would remain by her side for the next 70 years before his passing in March 2018.She and her husband, Raymond, lived in Georgetown for more than 60 years and were longtime devoted members of St. Michael the Archangel Church.Rose was an avid walker and could be seen each morning for years circling the Sussex Central High School track with her sister-in-law, Dot. She was a voracious reader, an armchair "Jeopardy!" savant and a devoted golf fan. She loved being outside; no matter the temperature, if that sun was out so was she.She was a proud woman with zero capacity for nonsense, an unyielding appreciation for the simple things and an unrivaled love for her family. She is now, once again, with her loving husband, her other half.Rosemary is survived by her son, Ron (Susan) of Lewes, Deleware; her daughter, RaeAnn (Mike), of Selbyville, Deleware; her sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Kutchen; her grandchildren, Lindsey (Jay), Kyle (Ashley), Joshua (Jessica); her great-grandchildren, Leo, Wynne, Jake, Sloane, Christian and Nicholas; her many nieces and nephews, including, Jack (Monta), Rich (Cathy), Bernie, Jr., Maryann, Barry, Brian and Cynthia.She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Kutchen; siblings, Leonard, John "Jack" and Elizabeth "Betty;" and her loving husband, Raymond B. Barkauskie.Special thanks to Dr. Dustin Davis for always being just a phone call away, to Abby and Dana, of Delaware Hospice, and to Rosemary's neighbors, especially Patty and Wayne, who were ever vigilant and kind.BARKAUSKIE - Rosemary "Rose" B. Barkauskie, 90, of Georgetown, Deleware. A private burial service for immediate family will be held Saturday and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Rosemary's name to Delaware Hospice, 125 Patriots Way, Milton, DE 19968. shortfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 4, 2020.