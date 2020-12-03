DANVILLE - Rosemary Kodack, 74, of 140 S. Coal St., Shamokin, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

She was born in Shamokin, Oct. 10, 1946, a daughter of the late Clem and Florence (Roniksikskie) Willis. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1965.

Rosemary was married July 8, 1968, to the love of her life, James Kodack Sr., who will be her soulmate forever.

She was a retired factory worker who was employed by Shroyer's Dress Factory and the Arrow Shirt Co. She also worked in the deli department at Weis Markets.

Rosemary enjoyed taking casino bus trips with her friends, playing bingo and watching romantic movies. Her family was the most precious thing in her life.

In addition to her beloved husband, Rosemary is survived by a son, James Kodack Jr. and his wife, Jodi, of Sunbury; a daughter, Tracy Leiby and her husband, Jason, of Coal Township; three grandchildren, Kelsey Kline and her husband, Eric, of Sunbury, Kaitlin Stover and her husband, Jathan, of Sunbury, and Jason "JJ" Leiby, of Coal Township; four great-grandchildren, Kinzley and Kayson Kline, of Sunbury, and Paisley and Bronson Stover, of Sunbury; a sister, Roxanne Kodack and her husband, Dennis, of Paxinos; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Willis.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brandon Mestach officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.