GOWEN CITY - Roxy K. Tobias, 86, of Gowen City, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Coal Township, April 21, 1934, a daughter of the late Cora (Hoffman) and Earl Ramp.

She attended Coal Township High School.

Roxy worked for 30 years in custodial services at Shamokin Hospital and later Geisinger Medical Center before retiring in 2001.

She loved going on vacation to Ocean City, Maryland, with her family, shopping with her daughters and every Sunday card games with the entire family. She especially enjoyed and loved her Reichwein picnics with her kids and siblings, leaving at 6 a.m. to get to their favorite pavilion.

Roxy liked working in her yard, watching Phillies baseball, Wheel of Fortune and "Jeopardy!"

Nana's was the "go-to" place for Christmas and Thanksgiving. She would cook the most incredible feasts, usually doing it all by herself.

Roxy had love, compassion and respect for all her family and friends, and in turn, had that same love, compassion and respect back.

Roxy is survived by her loving family, including daughters, Cindy Sopp, of Shamokin, and Donna Wisloski and her husband, Greg, of Coal Township; a son, Darwin Tobias and his wife, Sheri, of Coal Township; grandsons and their spouses, Darwin and Krisa Tobias, of Mount Carmel, Jonathan and Erica Tobias, of Catawissa, and Christopher and Alissa Tobias, of Bloomsburg; a granddaughter, Jenna Sopp, of Allentown; great grandsons, Gage Tobias and Grayson Tobias, of Catawissa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barry and Joann Ramp and Ronald and Boots Ramp, all of Coal Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Ramp and Earl Ramp and his wife, Helen; and three sisters, Glendine Brown and her husband, Harold, Katherine Ramp and Doris Ramp.

TOBIAS - Roxy K. Tobias, 86, of Gowen City. A religious funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. Gyula Laudisz, pastor of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Shamokin, officiating. A visitation with viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. (Due to current restrictions and circumstances, there may be longer than normal wait times during the viewing.) Interment will follow services at Clark's Grove Summit Cemetery, Irish Valley. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.