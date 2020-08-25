1/
Roy David Paul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KLINGERSTOWN - Roy David Paul, 81, of Klingerstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.

Roy was born in Klingerstown, Oct. 10, 1938, a son of the late Eva (Wiest) and Russell Paul.

He graduated from Hegins Township High School in 1956, and was employed in maintenance, working at the former Spread Eagle Farm and Quaker State Farm and last worked at Troutman Brothers.

Roy was a member of the Klingerstown, Pillow and Mahantongo fire companies and the Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association.

He enjoyed hunting, playing bingo, watching "Family Feud," doing word searches, jigsaw puzzles and attending Herndon softball games.

Roy is survived by his wife, Marlene M (Rebuck) Paul - they celebrated 60 years of marriage April 2, 2020; a daughter, Debbie L., wife of Bruce Weaver, of Lykens; a sister, Eleanor M., wife of Harold Lenker, of Herndon; a sister-in-law, Betty E. Lenker, wife of the late William Lenker, of Shamokin; two nephews; and a niece.

PAUL - A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hunter Station, with the Rev. Dale Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David's United Church of Christ, 1907 Klingerstown Road, Herndon 17830. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved