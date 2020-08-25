KLINGERSTOWN - Roy David Paul, 81, of Klingerstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.

Roy was born in Klingerstown, Oct. 10, 1938, a son of the late Eva (Wiest) and Russell Paul.

He graduated from Hegins Township High School in 1956, and was employed in maintenance, working at the former Spread Eagle Farm and Quaker State Farm and last worked at Troutman Brothers.

Roy was a member of the Klingerstown, Pillow and Mahantongo fire companies and the Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association.

He enjoyed hunting, playing bingo, watching "Family Feud," doing word searches, jigsaw puzzles and attending Herndon softball games.

Roy is survived by his wife, Marlene M (Rebuck) Paul - they celebrated 60 years of marriage April 2, 2020; a daughter, Debbie L., wife of Bruce Weaver, of Lykens; a sister, Eleanor M., wife of Harold Lenker, of Herndon; a sister-in-law, Betty E. Lenker, wife of the late William Lenker, of Shamokin; two nephews; and a niece.

PAUL - A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hunter Station, with the Rev. Dale Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David's United Church of Christ, 1907 Klingerstown Road, Herndon 17830. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.