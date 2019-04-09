Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Carol (Lupolt) Rowe.

SHAMOKIN - Ruby Carol (Lupolt) Rowe, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Seton Manor in Orwigsburg.

Ruby was born one of seven children to Preston and Bessie (Kauter) Lupolt in Girardville on April 9, 1923. She was baptized, married and served on many committees while a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

After graduating from Shamokin High School, Ruby worked as a presser for Lark's and a seamstress at Shroyer's Dress Companies.

In 1947, Ruby married the late Edward Rowe and soon moved to Morrisville, where they lived for 35 years. She worked for Heinemann Electric for almost 28 years as quality control inspector 12. While there, she was responsible for the final inspection of all the circuit breakers that went into John Glenn's spaceship.

Upon retiring in 1988, she and Ed returned to Shamokin, where they lived until his passing in 2009.

Ruby is survived by a daughter, Aprilynn, and her husband, Michael; two granddaughters, Melissa Yost, and her husband, Michael, and Kimberly Ringlein and her husband, Steven; three great-granddaughters, Lindsay Anderson, Megan Freed and Alison Freed; and one great-grandson, Joseph Yost.

Along with her husband of 62 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

ROWE - Ruby Carol (Lupolt) Rowe, 95, of Shamokin. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger officiating, at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park following the service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.