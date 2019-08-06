SHAMOKIN - Russell E. Manney Sr., 88, of 15 Gold St., passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, July 31, 1931, a son of the late Claude and Gwenie (Price) Manney.

He went to Shamokin High School.

Russell was the owner of Harris Manney Decorators.

On Jan. 6, 1950, in Calvary Bible Fellowship Church of Shamokin, he married Grace E. Harris, who survives. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

He was a member of Paxinos Bible Church and a life member of Ellenton Ridge Hunting Club.

Russ was active in athletics. He received all-state honors as a guard for the Shamokin Greyhounds. He also coached the Tigers midget football team. In high school, he also participated in wrestling, track and baseball.

As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed small game hunting, frequent trips to deer and bear camp with family members and spent time fishing throughout the country. He and his wife and family members traveled several times across the country with his camper, enjoying the outdoors. His most favorite pastime was attending all sporting events in which his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated.

Russ was also active in his local church, serving on the board as a deacon, elder and trustee.

Along with his wife, Grace, Russell is survived by three sons, Russell E. Manney Jr., and his wife, Carline, of Wellsboro, Norman C. Manney and his wife, Debra, of Shamokin, and Dr. Philip L. Manney and his wife, Lois, of Elysburg; two grandsons, Dr. Russell E. Manney III and his wife, Kristy, and Shane R. Manney and his wife, Rebekah; four granddaughters, Jennifer C. Morral and her husband, Jamie, Jolene E. O'Leary and her husband, Michael, Catarina B. Manney, and Monica C. Wilson and her husband, Matt; four great grandsons, Max Manney, Creed Manney, Mickey O'Leary, and Rone Manney; six great granddaughters, Mia Manney, Cadence Manney, Chloe O'Leary, Nixon Morral, Madelyn Manney and Bella O'Leary; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Norman R. Harris and Esther B. Harris; five brothers; and three sisters.

MANNEY - Russell E. Manney Sr., 88, of 15 Gold St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paxinos Bible Church, Montour Road, Paxinos, with the Rev. Mark Powlus officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the church. Flowers may be sent, or memorial contributions may be made to Paxinos Bible Church, P.O. Box 38, Paxinos 17860. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.