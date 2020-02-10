GOWEN CITY - Russell F. Shinskie Jr., 88, of Gowen City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

He was born Friday, Dec. 4, 1931, in Shamokin, a son of the late Russell F. Shinskie Sr and the late Florence Welch Shinskie.

Russ worked as a coal miner for 18 years, starting at the age of 15. He then worked for the Iron Worker's District Council, until his retirement, where he was honored for being one of the first members of the union.

Russ was a NASCAR fan, a Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fan, loved CNN, walking and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gowen City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Justin Novinger; four infant great-grandchildren; and a brother, Albert Shinskie.

He is survived by his wife, Carol E. Rothermel Shinskie, to whom he was married for 42 years.

He is also survived by three daughters, Deb and Paul Novinger and their children, Chelsea and Ryan; Tammy K. Haas and her children, Derick, Kyle and Matt; Cindy and Joe Bogetti and their children, Amanda and Maegan; a son, Jack "Tater" Gottshall and his stepson, Jordan; eight great-grandchildren and two on the way.

SHINSKIE - Russell F. Shinskie Jr., 88, of Gowen City. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gowen City, at 11 a.m. Friday, with Sarah Hershberger officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Gowen City. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4663 Upper Road, Shamokin 17872. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.