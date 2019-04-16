Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell J. "Esh" Long.

TREVORTON - Russell J. "Esh" Long, 73, of Trevorton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday April 12, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Shamokin on Jan. 26, 1946 he was a son of Eleanor V. (Hoffman) Long, of Coal Township, and the late Russell M. Long.

Russ was married on Oct. 19, 2011, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church to the former Mary Carpenter-Wallish who survives.

He lived most of his life in Trevorton and was a 1966 graduate of Trevorton High School. Russ retired after 39 years as a dock worker for Weis Markets. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Union County Sportsman's Club and Fair View Gun Club, Coal Township.

Russ was an avid fisherman and hunter. His hobby was training beagles and going to field trials. He enjoyed watching New York Yankees baseball and Oakland Raiders football.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Melinda Long; two stepdaughters, Lori and Lynn Wallish; a stepson, Chad Wallish; a step-grandson, Noah Wallish; a sister, Carol Snyder and a niece, Michelle Drager.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Snyder, and his dog, Buddy.

LONG - Russell J. "Esh" Long, 73, of Trevorton. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 133 Oak Grove Rd., Paxinos, with Pastor Bonnie Alleman officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Russ's memory to: Oak Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Lorrie Logic, 1237 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township, PA 17866. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.