BUCKINGHAM - Russell J. Wilchacky, 87, of Buckingham, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, in Langhorne.

He was born in Atlas, a son of the late Alexander and Irene (Habura) Wilchacky. He resided in Buckingham Springs for the past three years and was a former resident of Doylestown and Richboro.

Russell was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean War.

Russell was formerly employed as a tester in the metallurgy lab with U.S. Steel, of Fairless Hills, and retired in 1995, after 40 years of service. He then worked part time as a bus driver with First Student Inc., of Newtown, for 18 years.

He was a Philly sports enthusiast, enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and also loved exercising and reading.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Kathleen (Moran) Wilchacky; a devoted father of Glenn Wilchacky and his wife, Elisa, Elizabeth "Beth Ann" Kearney and her husband, Michael, and Karen Wilchacky; a dear brother of Walter (Diane) Wilchacky, Bob Wilchacky, Ann Wilchacky and the late Mel, and Sam and Pearl (Wilchacky) Register; a loving grandfather of Ben, David, Matthew, Lauren and Emma; and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown. The family will receive their friends from 11:15 to 12:15 p.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573, or www.lls.org, would be appreciated. Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com