MARION HEIGHTS - Russell J. Yakim Jr., 70, of 439 Melrose St., passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home after losing his five-year battle with cancer. His loving wife and sons were by his side.

He was born at Shamokin State General Hospital, Jan. 26, 1950, a son of the late Russell J. Yakim Sr. and Louise (Korzeniecki) Yakim. Russell was a lifelong resident of Marion Heights.

He was a 1967 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1972, with a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1970-71. In February 1973, he was honorably discharged from the service.

On Feb. 5, 1972, at the Patronage of the Mother of God Church, in Marion Heights, Russ married the love of his life and soulmate, the former Marjorie Zimmerman.

Russ was employed as a welder with PPL Utilities, retiring after 34 years.

He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing. He loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling, especially taking Margie to Atlantic City. They also traveled to Florida, Italy and Paris.

Russ had many good friends, especially Ed, John, Steve and Jay.

Russ was a life member of the Kulpmont VFW Post 8354, American Legion Post 0231, Kulpmont Knights of Columbus, Kulpmont Sportsmen Association, Marion Heights Fire Co., M.C.A.C's, and the St. Francis Club.

Russ is survived by his wife, Marjorie Yakim; three sons, Master Sgt. Russell J. Yakim III, USAF (retired), Jason M. Yakim and John W. Yakim; a brother, Gary Yakim and his companion, Lena Honicker; two sisters, Bonnie Shockey and her husband, Charles, and Debra Easton and her husband, Ed; two brothers-in-law, Perry Zimmerman and Donald Faust and his wife, Leslie; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Snyder and her husband, Dan, and Dorothy Faust; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Perry and Marguerite (Faust) Zimmerman; a brother, Robert Yakim; and his aunts and uncles.

YAKIM - Russell J. Yakim Jr., 70, of 439 Melrose St., Marion Heights. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Patronage of the Mother of God Church, Marion Heights, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to St. Mary's/The Patronage of the Mother of God Church, c/o Transfiguration Church 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.