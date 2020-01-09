COAL TOWNSHIP - Russell "Sonny" Worhacz, 80, of Coal Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, Aug. 19, 1939, a son of the late Russell and Mary (Marcheskie) Worhacz. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

He was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Class of 1957.

Russell was married Nov. 5, 1960, to the former Carole Dombroski, who preceded him in death June 24, 2016.

He was employed as a contractor with R&R Home Improvement.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

Sonny's personality shined through in everyone he met. He was an avid golfer and played up until the end of his life. He was always good for a joke and always made you smile. Sonny's life revolved around his family.

Russell is survived by two daughters, Denise Procopio and her husband, Tony, of Coal Township, and April Kirkner, of Coal Township; three grandchildren, Kristen, Anthony and Nicholas; and a great-grandchild, Gia.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie Frange.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steve Frenier as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A memorial visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin.