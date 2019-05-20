SUNBURY - Ruth E. Kerstetter, 77, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at UPMC Hospital, Sunbury.

She was born in West Cameron, June 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Oliver and Ruth (Reeder) Kerstetter.

She married Timothy Kerstetter Dec. 25, 1962, and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2018.

She was formerly employed at the Ashland Shirt Co.

Ruth is survived by a son, Timothy Kerstetter Jr., of Sunbury, and a daughter, Cindy, of Lebanon. Also surviving are granddaughters, Alicia and Stacey; great-grandchildren, Macy, Bentley and Kye; and brothers, James and Jack Kerstetter.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William Kerstetter, and a sister, Faye Kerstetter.

