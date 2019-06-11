MOWRY - Ruth I. Wolfgang, 87, formerly of Mowry, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Nursing Center, Mount Carmel.

She was born in Mowry Dec. 24, 1931, a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Sell Wolfgang.

She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1949.

Ruth worked in the garment industry her entire life. She was a trimmer and presser for the former Mount Carmel Blouse Co. of Mount Carmel, retiring from the J. K. Co., Kulpmont.

She was a life member of the former St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lavelle, now Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland, and a life member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

An active member of the church, she was a member of the Lutheran Church Ladies, also known as W.E.L.C.A., and served as indoor custodian for many years. Ruth loved hand sewing, making quilts for friends and family and making Apple pies.

She is survived by nieces, Sally and her husband, Erik Tice, of Mowry, and Carrie and her husband, Russ Hummel, of Ashland; nephews, John Wolfgang and his wife, Maryann, of Mowry, and Raymond Wolfgang and his wife, Linda, of Mount Carmel; three great-nieces, four great-nephews, three great-great nephews and one great-great niece.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Anna and Emma Wolfgang, Elizabeth Wetzel and Jean Cress; brothers, Walter, James, Luther, Lester, Milton, Ralph, Raymond and Russell Wolfgang; and nephews, Otto and Alex Wolfgang.

WOLFGANG - Ruth I. Wolfgang, 87, formerly of Mowry. Family and friends are invited to attend a religious funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, from Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland. The Rev. Laura Csellak, pastor, will officiate. A viewing will be held in the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. Donations can be made to Hillside SPCA, Box 233 Pottsville 17901, or to Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland 17921. Visit Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, has charge of arrangements.