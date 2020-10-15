COAL TOWNSHIP - Ruth Jeanette Miller, 79, of Coal Township, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was born Nov. 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Pete and Rose Eby.

She is survived by her sister Joyce; sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis, Donald and Kandy, David and Kelly and Daryl and Jennifer; grandchildren and loves, Dennis, Keith and Shelbi, Donny and Hevyn, Mitchell and Krystal, Brittany, Lindsey, Tyler, Zachary and Nicholas; great-grandchildren Riley, Easton, Noah and soon to be born, Brynlee; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis; seven brothers; and two sisters.

MILLER - Ruth Jeanette Miller, 79, of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Restoration Ministries, 525 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. Viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Internment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 Route 61, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Restoration Ministries Church. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.