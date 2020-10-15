1/
Ruth Jeanette Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Ruth Jeanette Miller, 79, of Coal Township, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was born Nov. 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Pete and Rose Eby.

She is survived by her sister Joyce; sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis, Donald and Kandy, David and Kelly and Daryl and Jennifer; grandchildren and loves, Dennis, Keith and Shelbi, Donny and Hevyn, Mitchell and Krystal, Brittany, Lindsey, Tyler, Zachary and Nicholas; great-grandchildren Riley, Easton, Noah and soon to be born, Brynlee; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis; seven brothers; and two sisters.

MILLER - Ruth Jeanette Miller, 79, of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Restoration Ministries, 525 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. Viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Internment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 Route 61, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Restoration Ministries Church. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved