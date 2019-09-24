LEWISBURG - Ruth M. Shipe, 91, of Lewisburg and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.

She was born in Trevorton on Sept. 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Agnes M. (Smith) Reidinger.

Ruth was married on Aug. 19, 1946, in St. Patrick Church, Trevorton, to Art M. Shipe, who preceded her in death on March 25, 2006.

Ruth was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Trevorton. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She is survived by three sons, Ronald Shipe and wife, Linda, James Shipe and companion, Sharon Carter, and Glenn Shipe and wife, Laurie; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Gerald R. Shipe and Charles "Bob" Shipe; a brother, Gilbert J. Reidinger; and a sister, Dorothy Siddle.

SHIPE - Ruth M. Shipe, 91, of Lewisburg and formerly of Trevorton. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to: St. Patrick Church, Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. Funeral arrangements are by Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.