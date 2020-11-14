DANVILLE - RuthAnn Hojnacki, 83, of Danville, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

She was born March 1, 1937, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late Clarence and Anna Linton Latsha.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 49 years, Joseph John Hojnacki, on May 29, 2009. They were married Oct. 10, 1959.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1955.

She was employed as a textile worker out of high school at Shroyer's Dress Co. in Shamokin and later at the Shamokin Shoe Factory. She also worked at the Arrow Shirt Factory in Elysburg, and then returned to Shroyer's Dress Co., from where she retired in 1988 to babysit her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Her work ethic was significant. She was very proud of the fact that, working as a textile worker, she was able to raise three children and put them all through college.

She attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Coal Township, where she served faithfully as the pianist. She also served as pianist at the Zion Methodist Church.

She thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Coal Township High Rise Social Club.

RuthAnn loved music, especially playing her piano and accordion, which brought joy to many people. She displayed her love for Jesus by loving others.

She was an avid shopper, especially Black Friday with her family. Ruth Ann loved ice cream and always enjoyed a good CMP sundae. She was a talented seamstress, making clothes for her children and herself.

Ruth Ann will be remembered as a super sweet lady with a little bit of spunk. She touched so many lives with her caring and thoughtful presence. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren, who will miss her kind and loving spirit.

She is survived by one son, Damian C. Hojnacki, and his wife, Sheila, of Coal Township; and two daughters, Maureen D. Hojnacki, of Allentown, and Joann Gray, and her husband, Danny, of Danville. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dayna Hojnacki, Hunter Hojnacki, and his fiancee, Candis Mattern, and Paige V. Gray.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Latsha Jr. and Gordon Latsha.

HOJNACKI - RuthAnn Hojnacki, 83, of Danville, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be limited to family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 2400 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 328 Center St., Coal Township 17866 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville 17821. Arrangements are made under the Visneski Funeral Home Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville 17821. www.visneski.com