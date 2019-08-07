KULPMONT - Ruthann Sweet King, 64, of 1443 Scott St., passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, a half hour after being released from Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Wellsville, New York, July 14, 1954, a daughter of the late James George and Ruth Grace (Bieser) Carpenter.

She attended Cowanesque Valley High School.

On Jan. 5, 2016, in Wellsboro, she married William Orr King Sr. They were together for more than 26 years. William passed away July 18, 2019.

Ruthann was a homemaker. She worked with her father at the local gas station and at a country club as a cook. Also, she had several factory jobs.

Ruthann loved her family and spent her last years solely taking care of her husband, William. They moved to Kulpmont to be closer to the hospital for her husband's health care needs. She spent her last years devoted to her husband, sacrificing her own health and needs for him, protecting him from his own biological children's abuse. She spent many tireless nights at his bedside in the hospital and at home with him on the brink of death on numerous occasions.

Her likes were cooking, crafts, sewing, working outdoors, gardening and taking care of her children and any other kids. She was also an avid hunter, with her favorite being muzzleloader season. She also enjoyed spending time at her cabin and camping there.

She will be missed by all who knew her. She never wanted anyone to make a big fuss over her needs. Cards are much appreciated for the family, suffering from a tremendous loss.

Ruthann is survived by three sons, Gery Sweet, of Westfield, Gary Sweet, of Maine, and Geff Sweet, of Elysburg; a daughter-in-law, Megan Sweet; a granddaughter, Harper; two grandsons, Grahm and Ruban Sweet; a brother, Kent Carpenter and his wife, Marlene; a sister, Candice "Candy" Nybeck; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Doug Carpenter, and his wife.