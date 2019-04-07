Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Kornacki.

MOUNT CARMEL - Ryan Thomas Kornacki, 36, of 22 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born at the former Ashland State Hospital on Sept. 4, 1982, he was the son of Raymond and Marianne (Hodrick) Kornacki.

Ryan attended Mount Carmel Area schools.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish.

Ryan was employed by Kinsley Construction, of York.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by a sister, Megan Stelma and her husband, Joseph, of Mount Carmel; two nephews, Keegan and Kaden; an aunt, Bernadette Fanella and her husband, Robert, of Kulpmont; an uncle, the Rev. Thomas Kornacki, of Bolivia, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Rita Kornacki, and maternal grandparents, Bernard and Rose Hodrick, and an uncle, David Hodrick.

KORNACKI - Ryan Thomas Kornacki, 36, of 22 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. Services will be private with interment in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mt. Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.