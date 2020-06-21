Salathiel "Red" Derk
SHAMOKIN - Salathiel "Red" Derk, 82, of South Market Street, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Danville, a son of the late Arthur James and Tamie Ada (Rebuck) Derk.

On Jan. 9, 1957, in St. John's United Church of Christ in Shamokin, he married the former Peggy Ann Pickering, who survives.

"Red" was a 1955 graduate of Trevorton High School. From 1956-1962, he served in the U.S. Navy as an airman.

He retired as an over-the-road truck driver for Yellow Freight Trucking.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, "Red" is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and David Scheeler, of Sunbury; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Denise Derk, of California, and Kevin and Michelle Derk, of Kulpmont; five grandchildren and their spouses; five great-grandchildren, one brother and two sisters-in-law, Arthur James Derk II and his wife Nancy, and Arabella Derk; three nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Derk, a brother, Robert Derk, and a sister, Renee Apichell.

DERK - Salathiel "Red" Derk, 82, of South Market Street, Shamokin. Friends and family may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, with a Masonic service at noon. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Lynn Schmoyer officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 21, 2020.
