LEMOYNE - Sally Ann Bogdan, 77, of Lemoyne, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Manor Care, in Camp Hill.She was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Shamokin, to the late George I. and Mary Ann (Concannon) Hartzel.She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.Sally worked for 20 years as an administrative assistant for PennDOT and served as a teacher's aide at Good Shepherd Catholic School.Her greatest joy in life was motherhood and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved time with her family and visiting Knoebels together, as well as taking cruises with her daughter, notably their trips to Alaska and Ireland.Surviving Sally is her loving husband of 50 years, James Edward Bogdan; their son, James George (Korryn) Bogdan; their daughter, Mary (Brian) Parsons; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel and Leah Bogdan and Josie Parsons; sister, Mary (David) Moser, of Milton; and brothers George (Linda) Hartzel, of Hockessin, Delaware, John (Lonnie) Hartzel, of Allentown, and Jimmy (Cindy) Hartzel, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Hartzel; and her sisters, Catherine "Kakie" and Angela Hartzel.BOGDAN - Sally Ann Bogdan, 77, of Lemoyne. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Neill Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3435 E.Trindle Road, Camp Hill. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1313 S. York St., Mechanicsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.



