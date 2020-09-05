NEW COLUMBIA - Samuel E. Baker, 68, of New Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Lewisburg, a son of Rufus E. Baker, of New Columbia, and the late Ruth M. (Berger) Baker.

Sam attended Milton schools and had worked for 14 years for Bonanza Restaurant, in New Columbia, and for more than 30 years for Suncom Industries, in Northumberland.

In addition to his father, he is survived by three brothers, Michael Baker, of New Columbia, Brian Baker, of Milton, and Daniel Baker of Milton.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.