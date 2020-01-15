MOUNT CARMEL - Samuel J. Scicchitano, 57, of 150 Oak Lane, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Mount Carmel, Oct. 27, 1962, a son of Anthony S. and Mildred (Warsheski) Scicchitano, who both survive.

Samuel was a 1981 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School and a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in public policy.

On Dec. 13, 1986, in St. Peter Church, he married Jolene Lopuck. Together they shared 33 years of marriage.

Samuel was the Mount Carmel Borough Manager and former Mount Carmel Township Supervisor.

He was an active member of Divine Redeemer Parish, Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society. He also coached numerous youth sports in Mount Carmel at Holy Spirit and at Holy Angels. He spent many years as the Catholic Youth Organization president.

Samuel is survived by his wife, Jolene Scicchitano, of Mount Carmel; three sons, Jacob Scicchitano and his wife, Rachel, of Kulpmont, Seth Scicchitano, of Mount Carmel, and Benjamin Scicchitano, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Liliana Jean Scicchitano; his parents, Anthony and Mildred Scicchitano; four sisters, Rosemarie "Tootsie" Ditchey and her husband, Bill, Julie Revenis and her husband, Mike, Kathy Ventura and her husband, Joe, and Alicia Ruiz and her husband, Eduardo; four brothers, Tony Scicchitano and his wife, Cathy, Dr. Michael Scicchitano and his wife, Laurel, Rocco Scicchitano and his wife, Jill, and Joe Scicchitano and his wife, Marie; his dog, Sonny; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Dorothy Warsheski; and his paternal grandparents, Sam and Alice Scicchitano.

SCICCHITANO - Samuel J. Scicchitano, 57, of 150 Oak Lane, Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday with vigil prayers at 7 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.