THE VILLAGES, Florida - Sandra J. Greco, of The Villages in Florida, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020, at the age of 77 with her loving husband Charlie at her side.

Sandy was born at Geisinger Memorial Hospital in Danville, on Nov. 8, 1942. She attended high school at St. Cyril Academy in Danville. Afterward, she attended Immaculata University to study business. She was a talented musician and played multiple instruments. Sandy was a great cook and was in the restaurant and catering business for years. She worked in many of her family's businesses growing up, including Three Ponds Golf Course, Three Ponds Restaurant and the family's gift shop.

Later, when she moved to Florida, she continued working in the catering business until her mid 60s. While in Pennsylvania, she was an officer for the Wayne County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Altar & Rosary Society at Assumption of the Blessed Mother. She was a faithful member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church in The Villages, Florida.

Sandy was very spiritual and loved God, her family and friends. She was friendly to strangers and passersby. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, decorating, and spending her husband's money. Above all, Sandy loved her family. Her family and friends will miss her kindness, support and beautiful smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Pep Jepko and Dorothy (Kania) Jepko; and her brother, Stephen Jepko.

Sandy is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Charles; her three children, Lisa Wufsus and her husband, Alan, of Drums, Charles Greco and his wife, June, of Danville, and Matthew Greco and his wife, Amy, of Camillus, New York; her grandchildren, Stephen, Eric, Katie, Josh, Ryan and Michael; great-grandchildren, Amara and Eloise; her sister, Suzanne and her husband Frank Ferrari; sister-in-laws, Kimberly Jepko, Barbara and her husband, Joseph Iwanski; brother-in-laws, Dr. Richard Greco and his wife, Marybeth Goretsky; and many nieces and nephews.

GRECO - Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.