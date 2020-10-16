BLOOMSBURG - Sandra L. Girton, 73, formerly of Shamokin and Centralia, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 27, 1947, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Thomas Staniszewski and Grace (Klick) Derr.

Sandra was employed at Milco Industries and Weis Markets, in Bloomsburg.

She enjoyed spending time with her two dogs and playing bingo.

Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Larry Girton; two sons, Michael Krah and his wife, Suze, and Joseph Shurock and his wife, Amy, all of Mount Carmel; three daughters, Helen Shurock, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Tammy Moser and her husband, John, of Paxinos, and Kris Starkoski and her husband, Carl, of Mount Carmel; 13 grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas Staniszewski and his wife, Diane, of Stroudsburg, Tim Staniszewski and his wife, Trisha, of Catawissa, and John Derr, of Weigh Scales; three sisters, Maryann "Mertz" Venna and her husband, Angie, of Kulpmont, Deborah Kimsal and her husband, John, of Mount Carmel, and Dee Neihart, of Shamokin; and her best friend, Carlene.

Sandra was preceded in death by her son, David Krah; and her nephew, Robert Deitz.

GIRTON - A visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 110 Chestnut St., Berwick, with the Rev. Jesse Shingler, of Covenant Christian Church, Jonestown, officiating. Interment will be in New Rosemont Cemetery, Espy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg 17112. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick. For additional information or to send online condolences, go to www.mayofh.com.