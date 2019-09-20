SHAMOKIN - Sandra Louise (Whitmer) Lorenz, 77, of 41 N. Second St., passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home where she resided for the past 20 years.

Sandy was born at the family home in Burnside, March 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Madaline (Zimmerman) and Robert Whitmer Sr.

Sandy attended Coal Township schools.

She was married for 44 years to her loving husband, Donn Lorenz.

Sandy was the owner and operator of Snyder's Restaurant on Second Street in Shamokin for 20 years. She enjoyed working in the restaurant, especially talking and kidding around with her many loyal customers and employees. Snyder's Restaurant will never be the same without her sitting at the end stool.

She loved going on cruises, spending time with family and friends and especially going to her camp at Poe Valley. Sandy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her loving husband Donn, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Donna M. (Lorenz) and Ronald Yost, of Shamokin; five grandchildren, Dexter T. Haight, Kaylen M. Haight, Kendra L. Haight, Aubree M. Haight and Ronald E. Yost; a sister, Janice M. Fegley, of Burnside; a brother, Barry L. Whitmer and his wife, Darlene, of Mount Home; a mother-in-law, Erma Lorenz, of East Cameron; a sister-in-law, Pauline Whitmer, of Coal Township; two brothers-in-law, Cal Lorenz Sr. and Glenn Lorenz, both of Coal Township; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Whitmer, Jr.; a grandson, Damian Haight; a father-in-law, Calvin Lorenz Sr.; two brothers-in-law, Robert Fegley Sr. and Gary Lorenz; and a stepson, Donn Lorenz Jr.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., at Maple Street, Coal Township. The funeral service will be presided over by her cousin, the Rev. Mark Whitmer, and be held 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.