RANSHAW - Alexandra "Sandra" Marie Rompolski, 75, of 512 Water St., died peacefully at home Saturday, June 29, with family by her side.

She was born Aug. 6, 1943, in Ranshaw, the only daughter of the late John E. and Mary (Sledgen) Olbrish, who preceded her in death.

On May 23, 1963, Sandra married the love of her life, Anthony J. Rompolski Jr., who preceded her in death in 2007. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Reading and Pottstown before returning to her family's homestead in Ranshaw, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Sandra and Tony were inseparable and she missed him profoundly until the day she died.

A 1961 graduate of Coal Township High School, Sandra was a homemaker for many years but had previously worked for a short time in the former Shroyers Dress Co. in Shamokin and as a group leader at the former Jamesway department store in Coal Township.

Sandra was extremely creative and, following the closure of Jamesway, spent many years constructing crafts that were sold in a local craft shop. Her specialty was wreaths, many of which probably continue to adorn homes throughout the region - and the glue from which continues to adorn her husband's workbench.

Sandra cared deeply for her family and there was nothing she would not do for them, especially cook. She enjoyed cooking and spent many an hour at the stove making restaurant-quality meals and ethnic dishes. Anyone who ever ate her pigeons, potato cakes, haluski, spaghetti and meatballs and Italian sausage can attest to this. In fact, one of the last things she did before becoming too weak was to make food for the family.

She also loved spending time outdoors, especially in her yard, which she cherished. Up until a few years ago, she was continuing to mow the lawn for the absurd reason that she liked doing it!

Sandra also loved going on vacations with her husband and family. In addition to their accustomed Sunday drives, she and Tony would regularly travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Niagara Falls. However, it was the family vacations and weekend getaways with Tony to Wildwood Crest, N.J., that she enjoyed the most.

The resort town was like a second home to them, and she sorely missed their trips there together following his death.

Sandra also was meticulous about her appearance. Rarely was she not dressed to go out. She especially loved jewelry and shoes, pairs of which are probably still unaccounted for somewhere in her house. Even until the very end, she always made sure she looked presentable for the nurses, and her nails, to no one's surprise, were done until the day she died.

Sandra could be feisty at times and was never shy about telling a person exactly what she thought. You always knew where you stood with her, and, for a woman of such small stature, she could be intimidating. And if you just happened to get on her bad side, God help you.

But what she will be remembered for most was her genuineness. She had a big heart and always put her family first. She was generous to a fault. She also will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor. She was a riot to be around and could take a joke like nobody's business. She always managed to liven up any room she entered, even if the laughter was at her expense. As long as people were happy and laughing, it did not matter if the joke was on her.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew her, and the homestead just won't be the same with her gone. It is now missing that one key component that made it more than a house, but a home.

Sandra is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony J. III and Laura Rompolski, of Trevorton Road, and David and Ann Marie Rompolski, of Coal Township; four grandchildren, Derek Rompolski and his wife, Kayleigh, of Coal Township, Ryan Rompolski and his girlfriend, Casey Wilson, both of Coal Township, and Grace and Nora Rompolski, both of Coal Township; a sister and brothers-in-law, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private with only immediate family attending.