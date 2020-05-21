PITMAN - Saundra "Sandy" E. Artley, 77, of Friendly Nursing Home, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, March 19, 1943, a daughter of the late Manuel and Nettie (Lamoncheck) Lasoff.She graduated in 1961, from Woodbridge High School.On Sept. 7, 1961, in New Jersey, she married Walter Artley, who preceded her in death.Saundra is survived by a daughter, Brenda Drachler, of Coal Township; two sons, William Artley and his wife, Diane, of New Jersey, and Heath Artley and his wife, Christina, of Shamokin Dam; three grandsons, Mathew Drachler, Brendan Drachler and his wife, Jessica, and Nicholas Artley; six granddaughters, Angela Artley, Emily Artley, Mandy Artley, Katie Lynn Artley, Meghan Artley and Samantha Artley; a brother, Richard Lasoff, of Arizona; a sister, Charlene Lasoff, of New Jersey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her husband and parents, Saundra was preceded in death by her in-laws, Walter and Isabelle Artley.ARTLEY - Saundra "Sandy" E. Artley, 77, of Friendly Nursing Home. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury, with Rabbi Nina Mandel officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 21, 2020.