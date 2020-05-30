Scarlette A. Erdman
DANVILLE - Scarlette A. Erdman, 77, of 133 Meadow Lark Lane, (Riverside), passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday, May 29, 2020.She was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angela S. (Sabotor) Senoski. Scarlette resided in Riverside since 2006, and previously lived in Irish Valley.Before retiring, she was a secretary for the former Montour Bank, Danville. Earlier, she worked for Ehrlich Pest Control and Acme Markets, Shamokin.She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and friends.Surviving is a son, Robert A. Erdman and his wife, Deborah, of Bloomsburg; a granddaughter, Lauren A. Erdman, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a sister, Linda Long and her husband, George, of Shamokin.Scarlette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Erdman, July 11, 2011; and three siblings.ERDMAN - Scarlette A. Erdman, 77, of 133 Meadow Lark Lane, Danville (Riverside). There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The News Item on May 30, 2020.
