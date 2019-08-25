COAL TOWNSHIP - Scott D. Reich, 51, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Shamokin, May 20, 1968, a son Andrew Reich Sr. and Mary (Wagner) Startzel.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He worked as an assembler at SunCom.

Scott is survived by his father, Andrew Reich Sr., of Coal Township; a brother, Andrew Reich Jr., of Coal Township; four sisters, Brenda Winter and her husband, Harry, of Saint Clair, Debra Gray and her husband, Scott, of Watsontown, Phylis Reichenbach, of Coal Township, and Joy Startzel, of Shamokin; a stepfather, Richard Startzel, of Mount Carmel; 12 nephews, Nicholas Weikel Jr., Wesley Strayer, Thad Strayer, Brad Farrow, Austin Startzel, Brandon Mains, Michael Lorenz, John Koons Jr., Andrew Reich III, Derek Reich and Nathan Reich; four nieces, Katie Wilk, Autumn Startzel, Brandie Reichenbach, and Cierra Koons; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Wagner) Startzel; and his grandmother, Alice Wagner.

REICH - Scott D. Reich, 51, of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, visit www.farrowfh.com.