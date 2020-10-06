MOUNT CARMEL - Sean A. Britton, 39, of Mount Carmel, passed away Oct. 1, 2020.

Sean was born in Ashland, Sept. 30, 1981, the son of Anthony Britton and Denise Crabb.

He is survived by his spouse, Nina Britton; a sister, Dana (and Anthony) Caforio; and Gint and Finnster. He is also survived by paternal grandparents, William and Carol Britton, of Aristes; maternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Beaver, of Jamestown, Tennessee, and Elearie Beaver, of Aristes, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and godchildren.

Sean graduated from North Schuylkill Jr./Sr. High School in 2000.

He was employed by Weber Steel Service, of Kutztown, as a foreman and a certified welder for approximately 15 years.

Sean was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved anything to do with the outdoors whether it be hiking, biking or riding his dirtbike up any mountainside he could find. He was a craft beer enthusiast and even tried his hand at home brewing.

He was the life of every party and could put a smile on any person's face, no matter the time or situation. He would give the shirt off his back for those he loved and was always willing to help out when needed.

He could usually be found at a brewery on weekends or at home with the music playing so loud you could not have a conversation with those around you. He liked to bang on the drums until 3 a.m. and was always the certified DJ at any social event.

To those who knew him, he was so much more than just a friend. He was a brother. He was a confidant, a peacemaker and the one you could always turn to for advice and support.

He will not only be missed but will be treasured and every memory will be held closely. Everyone he touched will feel like a piece of them will forever be missing. To put it mildly, everyone loved Sean.

###

BRITTON - Sean A. Britton, 39, of Mount Carmel. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted, and proceeds donated to the Schuylkill County Suicide Prevention organization in Sean's memory. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.kullfuneral.com.